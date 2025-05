HC Lugano has signed Canadian forward Mike Scarbossa. Picture: Keystone

HC Lugano strengthens the roster of its National League team with Canadian Mike Sgarbossa. The 32-year-old center has signed for two seasons.

Keystone-SDA SDA

Scarbossa moves to Ticino from the Washington Capitals' organization. He has played a total of 97 games in the NHL for the franchise from the capital, the Colorado Avalanche, Anaheim Ducks and Florida Panthers. In recent years, however, he has mostly played in the AHL with the Hearshey Bears, the Capitals' farm team.