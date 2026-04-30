No police escort for Gianni Infantino in Vancouver. (archive picture) dpa

There will be no police escort for FIFA President Gianni Infantino at the FIFA Congress in Vancouver. The authorities give reasons for their decision.

DPA dpa

No time blue News summarizes for you The 211 member associations of FIFA are meeting today in Vancouver, Canada.

Football's world governing body has requested a police escort for its President Gianni Infantino.

Canada refuses: there is no extra sausage for VIPs before and during the World Cup. Show more

There will be no police escort for FIFA President Gianni Infantino around the FIFA Congress in Vancouver, Canada.

A request to this effect has been rejected, the Vancouver police announced, confirming local media reports. "Formal vehicle convoys with traffic closures are reserved for heads of state," said police vice-president Don Chapman.

The FIFA officials did not meet the criteria for internationally protected persons, he added. Such an escort would involve road closures and permission to run red lights. This was rejected.

FIFA: Infantino was not aware of any request

FIFA is holding its congress today in the Canadian World Cup venue, where the 211 member associations of the world governing body are meeting. Several meetings have already taken place beforehand, such as the meeting of the FIFA Council on Tuesday, which also includes DFB President Bernd Neuendorf.

FIFA announced that the world governing body had never requested a specific police escort for Infantino. "The FIFA President was not aware of or involved in any request to the authorities regarding his transportation and security issues for the 76th FIFA Congress."

The Canadian World Cup organizing committee is in contact with the authorities, the world governing body added, and this is in line with the procedure for previous events.

Police: No escort for World Cup VIPs

Toronto Police spokeswoman Stephanie Sayer said police are not planning any escorts for VIPs at this summer's World Cup.

Each request will be considered on an individual basis, she told the AP news agency. Police will escort teams and certain officials if there is a clear need for public safety, she said.

The World Cup will take place from June 11 to July 19 in the USA, Canada and Mexico. Alongside Toronto, Vancouver is one of two venues in Canada.