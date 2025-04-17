The players of the Montreal Canadiens are happy about their playoff participation. Keystone

Montreal completes the field of participants in the NHL playoffs. The Canadiens are the last team to qualify for the round of 16.

Keystone-SDA SDA

The Canadiens clinched their first playoff appearance in four years with a 4-2 win at home against the Carolina Hurricanes. In doing so, they kept the Columbus Blues Jackets, their last rivals for a place in the decisive phase of the championship, at arm's length. The Canadiens' opponents in the round of 16 will be the Washington Capitals, the No. 1 team in the Eastern Conference.

The Carolina Hurricanes will face New Jersey in the first playoff round. The Devils completed their regular-season stint with a 5-2 home loss to the Detroit Red Wings. New Jersey rested several top players, including captain Nico Hischier and Timo Meier. Jonas Siegenthaler is still injured.

The Winnipeg Jets, the best team in the regular season in terms of points, finished the qualifiers in style with a win. The team with Nino Niederreiter defeated the Anaheim Ducks 2:1 at home after overtime. Canadian Mark Scheifele scored 71 seconds into overtime to decide the game against the Ducks, who had won the previous two meetings in this championship.

The Dallas Stars have fallen off the pace at the wrong time. The 1:5 loss at the Nashville Predators, who have been disappointing this season without the still injured Roman Josi, was their seventh defeat in a row. The Stars were without Lian Bichsel. The officials demoted the Solothurn native back to the AHL.