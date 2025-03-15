Nino Schurter attacks at the Cape Epic (archive). Keystone

Curtain up for the toughest mountain bike race in the world! blue Sport will keep you up to date during the race week of the Cape Epic 2025 and reveals everything you need to know about the spectacle in South Africa.

Luca Betschart

No time? blue News summarizes for you From Sunday, March 16, the eight-day Cape Epic mountain bike spectacle will take place in South Africa.

Also at the start: the promising Swiss duo of Nino Schurter and Filippo Colombo.

blue Sport will keep you up to date stage by stage. From Monday, March 17, you can watch the highlights of the previous day's stage every day at 11.30 a.m. on blue Zoom. Show more

Cape Epic in the ticker

Liveticker New posts

Liveticker closed

Prologue Schurter and Colombo in 2nd place in the prologue Cape Epic 2025 gets off to a good start from a Swiss perspective. Nino Schurter and Filippo Colombo from the Scott-SRAM team finish 2nd in the prologue. Around 20 seconds behind, the two Swiss riders were only beaten by the top cross-country riders Luca Braidot and Simone Avondetto. In the women's race, the top favourites Sofia Gomez Villafane and Annika Langvad came out on top on the first day. Show more

What is Cape Epic?

Probably no other mountain bike stage race is as well-known as the Absa Cape Epic: the eight-day mountain bike spectacle in the Western Cape in South Africa, which took place for the first time in 2004, is known for its challenging route and hot, dry conditions. Some call it the "Tour de France of mountain biking". Year after year, top riders from all over the world compete. But there are also amateurs at the start, with participants drawn by lot.

When will Cape Epic 2025 take place?

The starting signal will be given on Sunday, March 16, 2025, with the prologue. After that, there will be a stage every day until Sunday, March 23. At the end of the race, the times of all stages will be added together to determine the winners in each category. blue Sport will keep you up to date and present the highlights of the previous day's stage on blue Zoom every day at 11.30 a.m. from Monday.

The course

This year's eight-day course covers 608 kilometers and 16,500 meters of altitude from the Meerendal Wine Estate northeast of Cape Town to the Lourensford wine region, where the race started two years ago.

The participants

Including amateurs, there are over 900 teams of two at the start. The field of participants with professionals from the UCI category comprises 50 men's teams and 18 women's teams - including Swiss participants.

Among the men, Nino Schurter and Filippo Colombo form a promising, all-Swiss duo that is one of the favorites to win. Schurter has already secured overall victory twice in 2017 and 2019. With Marc Stutzmann, Casey South, Ursin Spescha and Loïc Blanc, four other Swiss riders will be taking part in the pro race.

Irina Lützelschwab and Alessia Nay are the only Swiss professional duo in the women's race. Janina Wüst will be competing with Rosa van Doorn from the Netherlands.

The daily highlights program on blue Zoom