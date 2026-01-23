Davis Cup captain Severin Lüthi wants to return to the World Group with his young team Keystone

Following their relegation from the World Group, the Swiss Davis Cup team will host Tunisia in Biel at the beginning of February. Captain Severin Lüthi is relying on a young team.

Keystone-SDA SDA

Leandro Riedi (ATP 180) and Dominic Stricker (ATP 361) return compared to the play-off duel against India in September. The team is completed by Jérôme Kym (ATP 187), Henry Bernet (ATP 511) and doubles specialist Jakub Paul (ATP doubles 83). The average age is less than 23 years.

For Switzerland to be among the best nations in the team competition again next year, it needs a win against Tunisia on February 6 and 7 and another success in September.