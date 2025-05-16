The World Cup is over for Swiss captain Nico Hischier. Picture: Keystone

Shortly before the game against Norway on Friday (starting at 20:20), the Swiss ice hockey team has to cope with a bitter setback. Captain Nico Hischier's tournament has come to a premature end due to injury.

Luca Betschart

Bad news for the Swiss ice hockey team. In a statement on Friday afternoon, the association announced that the World Championship tournament is over prematurely for captain Nico Hischier.

"The 26-year-old suffered a muscle injury in the group game against Germany," writes Swiss Ice Hockey. And further: "Although the injury is not serious, it will not allow a full recovery by the end of the tournament. Nico Hischier will nevertheless remain with the team, continue to support it and begin his rehabilitation and physiotherapy treatment on site."

Hischier's absence is a major setback for Switzerland's chances. He is the center of the first line and therefore probably the most important player in the Swiss team. The quarter-finals should not be in any danger, but the battle for the medals will now be much more difficult for last year's silver medal winners. Switzerland will play their fifth group game against outsiders Norway on Friday evening at 20:20.