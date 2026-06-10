HC Kriens-Lucerne completes its goalie line-up for the upcoming season by signing the Croatian Moreno Car.

The Pilatus Arena is the new home of HC Kriens-Lucerne's goalies

The Swiss champions have signed the 30-year-old goaltender to a one-year contract, as outlined in a press release.

Together with Kristian Pilipovic, whose commitment for the new season has been known since January, Car will form the duo in goal for Lucerne. In addition, Lou Wey will move up from the team's own youth ranks to the extended squad.

Car has been playing for Kadetten Schaffhausen, Kriens-Lucerne's eventual opponents in the final, since November of last year. There he replaced Pilipovic, of all people, who moved to the North Macedonian club GRK Ohrid at the time. Car won the Swiss Cup with Schaffhausen before the turn of the year.

Before joining Schaffhausen, the keeper from Rijeka played in Croatia. His performances also earned him three call-ups for the Croatian national team.