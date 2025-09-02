Carlos Alcaraz doesn't lose his balance against Jiri Lehecka Keystone

Carlos Alcaraz has reached the semi-finals of the US Open without dropping a set. The Spanish world number two beat the Czech Jiri Lehecka (ATP 21) 6:4, 6:2, 6:4.

Just under two months after losing the Wimbledon final, Alcaraz also made an impressive impression in his fifth match at the US Open. In the first two sets he took the service from Lehecka at the first opportunity, in the third he managed the break to 5:4. Alcaraz himself did not concede a break point in the high-level match, which lasted just under two hours - although Lehecka played anything but badly.

The 22-year-old Spaniard has now reached the semi-finals at Flushing Meadows for the first time without losing a set. His opponent there will be the winner of the match between Novak Djokovic and Taylor Fritz (on Wednesday night).

In June at Queen's (three-set victory in the final) and in February in Doha (three-set defeat in the quarter-finals), Alcaraz was still severely challenged by Lehecka, who is one and a half years older and will be ranked among the world's top 20 for the first time next week. This time he did not get into trouble because, as in the previous rounds, he was highly focused from the start and did not tend to be reckless as in previous years.

Thanks to six tournament wins and the most matches won this year (59), Alcaraz could return to No. 1 in the world rankings at the US Open. If he performs better in New York than his rival Jannik Sinner, he will replace the Italian at the top again. "It's difficult not to think about it," admitted the five-time Grand Slam winner.

Pegula also flawless

The first women's semi-finalist is Jessica Pegula. The American number 4 seed, who is also still without a set loss, had no problems against Barbora Krejcikova (6:3, 6:3) and is through to the last four, just like last year.