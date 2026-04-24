Carlos Alcaraz misses almost the entire clay court season. Picture: Keystone

Carlos Alcaraz (ATP 2), most recently two-time tournament winner at Roland-Garros, will also miss the French Open this spring. An injury to his right wrist is slowing the Spaniard down.

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A week ago, Alcaraz withdrew from the tournament in Barcelona with an injury; this week he was absent from his home tournament in Madrid. "Following the results of the tests carried out today, we have decided to remain cautious and not compete in Rome and the French Open in order to wait for the evolution (of the injury) and then decide when to return to the court," Alcaraz said on his social networks.

Alcaraz had previously announced that he did not want to "force" his return to the tour and "take any risks" - even if that meant missing the second Grand Slam tournament of the season.

"If I force myself to play Roland-Garros, it could hurt me in the subsequent tournaments. I prefer to come back a little later, but in top form," said the 22-year-old.

The absence of Alcaraz, the winner of seven Grand Slam tournaments, could benefit his rival Jannik Sinner, who has never won the Paris tournament. The Italian regained first place in the world rankings two weeks ago by winning the tournament in Monte Carlo.