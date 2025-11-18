  1. Residential Customers
Davis Cup Carlos Alcaraz withdraws from Davis Cup final tournament

SDA

18.11.2025 - 10:51

Carlos Alcaraz will not take part in the Davis Cup
Keystone

Carlos Alcaraz will miss Spain's Davis Cup in Bologna this week. As the world number one announced on "X", he will not compete due to an edema in his right thigh muscle.

Keystone-SDA

18.11.2025, 10:51

This means that a third prominent player will be missing alongside Jannik Sinner (ATP 2) and Lorenzo Musetti (ATP 8), the latter having withdrawn due to physical fatigue and family reasons. "I've always said that playing for Spain is the greatest thing," said Carlos Alcaraz about his withdrawal. He had been very much looking forward to competing for the Davis Cup, but his doctor recommended that he did not compete.

Alcaraz only played in the final of the ATP Finals on Sunday, in which he lost to Jannik Sinner in two sets 7:6 (7:4), 7:5. Spain will now have to play the Czech Republic in the quarter-finals on November 20 without its best player.

