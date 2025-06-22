Carlos Alcaraz listens to the crowd at Queen's. Keystone

Carlos Alcaraz wins the ATP 500 tournament in London. The Spaniard wins the final against the Czech Jiri Lehecka in three sets.

No time? blue Sport summarizes for you Carlos Alcaraz wins the ATP 500 tournament against Jiri Lehecka (ATP 30) 7:5, 6:7 (5:7), 6:2.

For the Spaniard, it is a successful dress rehearsal ahead of Wimbledon, which begins on Monday with the qualifying round. Show more

The Spanish French Open winner beat the Czech Jiri Lehecka (ATP 30) 7:5, 6:7 (5:7), 6:2 in the final at the ATP 500 tournament in London.

One week before Wimbledon, Alcaraz played particularly well in the deciding set in his fifth final of the year. In this set, he served 17 out of 18 first serves and only missed the point twice. As a returner, the 22-year-old Spaniard capitalized on three of five break points, two of them in the third set.

The title in Halle went to the Kazakh French Open semi-finalist Alexander Bublik (ATP 45) with a 6:3, 7:6 (7:4) victory over Daniil Medvedev.