The Carolina Hurricanes are just one win away from reaching the Stanley Cup Final in the NHL playoffs. They also won their second away game against the Montreal Canadiens 4-0.

Nikolaj Ehlers (No. 27), who grew up in Biel, celebrates with his teammates during the 4-0 win in Montreal

One win away from the final Carolina also wins second game in Montreal

After the two previous games had only been decided in overtime, the Carolina Hurricanes ensured a preliminary decision in the first period this time. Sebastian Aho, Jordan Staal and Logan Stankoven scored within just 2:47 minutes to lay the foundation for a clear away win against the Montreal Canadiens.

Carolina goalie Frederik Andersen saved 18 shots and celebrated his third shutout in these playoffs. Andrej Swetschnikow put the final point on the board with the 4:0 into the empty net. Nikolaj Ehlers, who grew up in Biel, recorded two assists.

Carolina clearly dominated the game, which is also illustrated by the shooting ratio of 43:18 in favor of the visitors. The Hurricanes pinned the Canadiens in at times, especially in the third period, recording 19:3 shots on goal in that period alone. Montreal also failed to score in two power plays (with the score at 0:0) and hardly found any means against the visitors' aggressive forechecking and quick transition play throughout the game.

Carolina now leads the best-of-seven series 3:1. On Saturday night, the team from Raleigh can clinch its third finals appearance in franchise history with a fourth win at home - the first in 20 years after the 2006 Stanley Cup triumph with Swiss goalie Martin Gerber.

The Vegas Golden Knights have already been confirmed as the first finalist.