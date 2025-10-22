  1. Residential Customers
  2. Business Customers
  3. About Swisscom
  4. blue News
  1. My Swisscom
  3. myAI
  4. myCloud
  5. TV
  6. Phone book
EN
Weather
  1. blue News
  1. Entertainment
  1. Sport
Swisscom Services
  1. Phone Book
  3. Web TV
  4. My Swisscom
Swisscom Apps
  1. Swisscom blue News & E-Mail
  2. Swisscom blue TV
  3. Swisscom blue Cinema
  4. Swisscom myAI
  5. Swisscom myCloud
Language
  1. English
  2. Deutsch
  3. Français
  4. Italiano

Swiss Indoors Casper Ruud challenges Stan Wawrinka

SDA

22.10.2025 - 17:30

Casper Ruud challenges Stan Wawrinka on Thursday.
Casper Ruud challenges Stan Wawrinka on Thursday.
Keystone

Stan Wawrinka (ATP 158) will face the number 4 seed, Casper Ruud (ATP 11), in the round of 16 of the Swiss Indoors on Thursday. The Vaud native has fond memories of their only duel.

Keystone-SDA

22.10.2025, 17:30

22.10.2025, 17:52

Three years ago, the former world number 3 dominated the Norwegian 6:4 and 6:4 in the first round in Basel, making full use of his home advantage. On Thursday evening in the St. Jakobshalle, he will perhaps have to rely even more on the support of his fans.

Even though he impressed in the first round (6:1, 7:6) against the Serb Miomir Kecmanovic (ATP 52), Stan Wawrinka knows that it is not a matter of course to repeat this performance two days later. He will also be up against a player who is in top form.

Casper Ruud, who triumphed in Stockholm last Sunday, has put himself back in the running for the ATP Finals in Turin (November 9-16). The three-time Grand Slam finalist is virtually 10th in the Race Rankings, which are compiled on the basis of 2025 results, with the top eight qualifying for the season finale.

You might also be interested in

More from the department

Artistic gymnastics. IOC suspends dialog with the Indonesian National Committee

Artistic gymnasticsIOC suspends dialog with the Indonesian National Committee

Track cycling. Both Swiss track foursomes advance to the next round

Track cyclingBoth Swiss track foursomes advance to the next round

Bronze in the all-around. Noe Seifert causes a Swiss sensation at the World Gymnastics Championships

Bronze in the all-aroundNoe Seifert causes a Swiss sensation at the World Gymnastics Championships