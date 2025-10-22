Casper Ruud challenges Stan Wawrinka on Thursday. Keystone

Stan Wawrinka (ATP 158) will face the number 4 seed, Casper Ruud (ATP 11), in the round of 16 of the Swiss Indoors on Thursday. The Vaud native has fond memories of their only duel.

Keystone-SDA SDA

Three years ago, the former world number 3 dominated the Norwegian 6:4 and 6:4 in the first round in Basel, making full use of his home advantage. On Thursday evening in the St. Jakobshalle, he will perhaps have to rely even more on the support of his fans.

Even though he impressed in the first round (6:1, 7:6) against the Serb Miomir Kecmanovic (ATP 52), Stan Wawrinka knows that it is not a matter of course to repeat this performance two days later. He will also be up against a player who is in top form.

Casper Ruud, who triumphed in Stockholm last Sunday, has put himself back in the running for the ATP Finals in Turin (November 9-16). The three-time Grand Slam finalist is virtually 10th in the Race Rankings, which are compiled on the basis of 2025 results, with the top eight qualifying for the season finale.

