Casper Ruud loses six games in a row at the end and is eliminated Keystone

Casper Ruud (ATP 13) is no longer unbeaten in Gstaad. The Norwegian, who won the title in his two previous appearances at the Swiss Open (2021, 2022), was eliminated in the quarter-finals.

Keystone-SDA SDA

The number 1 seed Casper Ruud lost 2:6, 6:1, 3:6 to Argentina's Juan Manuel Cerundolo (ATP 109). Ruud seemed to have the match under control when he broke for the third time in a row and served for the match with a 3:0 lead in the third set.

The 23-year-old Argentinian can now dream of reaching the final, as he will face the Peruvian Ignacio Buse (ATP 167), who won through in qualifying, on Saturday.

Casper Ruud, who made his comeback this week after a knee injury forced him to retire at Wimbledon, is thus still aiming for his sixth tournament win in Switzerland, having already triumphed three times in Geneva (2021, 2022, 2024).