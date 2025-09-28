Catherine Debrunner, here at the 2024 Sport Awards, also wins numerous races in 2025. Keystone

Catherine Debrunner wins gold in the 5000 m at the World Championships in New Delhi. The para-athlete won the first medal for Switzerland on the second day of the competition.

Keystone-SDA SDA

The 30-year-old from Thurgau won the final with aplomb and confirmed her exceptional status. The wheelchair athlete ran a tactically clever race in high temperatures. Initially, she deliberately stayed at the back of the field.

After her outstanding success at the Paralympics in Paris, where she won five gold and one silver medal, Catherine Debrunner is also a clear favorite in the upcoming races.