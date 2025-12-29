  1. Residential Customers
Nigerian authorities confirm Cause of boxing star Anthony Joshua's horror crash known

dpa

29.12.2025 - 20:18

At this point, the SUV crashed into a stationary truck.
KEYSTONE

Former British heavyweight world champion Anthony Joshua is injured in a serious traffic accident in Nigeria. The police and the 36-year-old's promoter speak out.

DPA

29.12.2025, 20:18

29.12.2025, 20:21

British boxing star Anthony Joshua has been involved in a serious traffic accident. Two people were killed in the accident in Nigeria, the Nigerian Road Safety Commission (FRSC) confirmed. Joshua himself was admitted to hospital with minor injuries, it added. Two other passengers were injured.

According to Olusegun Ogungbemide, the deputy marshal of the FRSC, the car was traveling too fast. The driver lost control of the car and crashed into a parked truck. "The main causes of the accident were excessive speed and unauthorized overtaking," said Ogungbemide.

"Anthony Joshua was treated at the scene by first responders and subsequently taken to hospital," the Daily Mail quoted the Ogun State Commissioner of Police as saying. Nigerian authorities have confirmed that the 36-year-old is doing well, the BBC reported.

Promoter issues statement

Videos on the internet show Joshua being lifted out of a badly damaged car with his upper body bare and his face contorted in pain. The English-born son of Nigerian immigrants was sitting behind the driver's seat in the back. The accident is said to have happened on a highway in Makun.

Joshua's promoter Eddie Hearn told the Daily Mail that he was on a family vacation and had learned of the incident in the morning: "We are trying to contact Anthony and don't want to speculate on his condition for now, but fortunately from the pictures I've seen he seems to be fine." They are waiting for more information and will then comment again.

Joshua was recently back in the headlines when he fought social media star Jake Paul around a week ago, winning by knockout in the sixth round.

A week ago, Anthony Joshua (right) fought influencer Jake Paul.
Keystone

