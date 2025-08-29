The form curve is right: Cédric Gugler shows an upward trend after a mixed start to the season Keystone

Of the seven Swiss players at the Omega European Masters in Crans-Montana, the focus is on Cédric Gugler. A year ago, he finished the tournament in 4th place.

Cédric Gugler should have started on Thursday afternoon. The weather didn't play ball. Due to fog, his first tee shot was postponed until Friday. The weather did nothing to dampen the mood of the 25-year-old from Basel: "I'm really looking forward to playing in Crans-Montana again. My goal? I want to do even better than last year."

Perhaps the fog that spoiled the game on Thursday even serves as a good omen for Gugler. Even a year ago, the weather showed itself in all possible facets. Sometimes the rain interfered, sometimes the breeze blew the golf balls away, and suddenly it was perfect weather again. Cédric Gugler, the son of former decathlete and Olympic participant Christian Gugler, shone in all conditions. His 4th place was the second-best ranking of all time for a Swiss in Crans-Montana. Only Julien Clément in third place did better in 2008.

7500 francs

"In golf, one week can change everything," says Cédric Gugler in an interview with Keystone-SDA. Just two strokes separated Gugler from 3rd place a year ago, which would have secured him a tour card for the DP World Tour (formerly the European Tour).

The big payday a year ago at the Omega European Masters (135,000 Swiss francs) changed a lot for Cédric Gugler. But the big breakthrough has not yet come since then. In the first half of 2025, Gugler won just over CHF 3,000 in prize money on the Challenger Tour. He now has around 7500 francs. He needs results and prize money to keep his place on the Challenger Tour.

Better form recently

"This is my first full year playing on this tour," says Gugler. "It was all new territory for me. India, Doha, Abu Dhabi - and new places everywhere that I didn't know yet. At the start of the season, I couldn't pick up where I left off in the fall. I became impatient. Halfway through the season, we pressed the reset button. I started to keep everything very simple. The results actually got better."

Gugler made the cut at four of the last five tournaments. So the form curve for Crans is right. So when he talks about wanting to do even better this year than last year, Gugler means it. The results, which fell short of expectations for a long time, did not ruin his self-confidence, because in Crans-Montana, says Gugler, "I always played very, very well". He had already made the cut in his very first professional year in Valais in 2023.

The five-year plan

A year ago, at the moment of his greatest success, Cédric Gugler said that he didn't want to take off. He and those around him had drawn up a five-year plan. They are now sticking to this plan, even though this season has not gone quite as well as Gugler had hoped. Gugler: "This is my third professional year. On the whole, I can say that I'm about where we had hoped to be. The goal is to play on the DP World Tour at the end of the five-year plan."