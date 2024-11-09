Céline Naef is aiming for her seventh title on the ITF Tour on Sunday in Pétange Keystone

Céline Naef (WTA 209) reaches the final of the ITF75 tournament in Pétange, Luxembourg, without dropping a set. The 19-year-old Swiss is aiming for her seventh title on the tour on Sunday.

SDA

In the semi-final, the Zurich resident from the canton of Schwyz lived up to her role as favorite against Lian Tran (WTA 483) from the Netherlands, winning 6:2, 6:1 without any problems.

In the final of the 60,000 dollar indoor tournament, Naef will face either the top-seeded French player Océane Dodin (WTA 110) or the Russian Maria Timofeyeva (WTA 143).

SDA