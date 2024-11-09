Céline Naef (WTA 209) reaches the final of the ITF75 tournament in Pétange, Luxembourg, without dropping a set. The 19-year-old Swiss is aiming for her seventh title on the tour on Sunday.
In the semi-final, the Zurich resident from the canton of Schwyz lived up to her role as favorite against Lian Tran (WTA 483) from the Netherlands, winning 6:2, 6:1 without any problems.
In the final of the 60,000 dollar indoor tournament, Naef will face either the top-seeded French player Océane Dodin (WTA 110) or the Russian Maria Timofeyeva (WTA 143).
SDA