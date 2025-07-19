Juan Manuel Cerundolo is delighted to reach the final in Gstaad Keystone

In his second appearance at the ATP 250 tournament in Gstaad, Juan Manuel Cerundolo reaches the final. The Argentinian wins against the Peruvian qualifier Ignacio Buse 6:3, 6:3.

Keystone-SDA SDA

In windy conditions, Cerundolo (ATP 109) secured his semi-final victory over Buse (ATP 167) after 82 minutes. The 23-year-old celebrated his only previous triumph on the ATP Tour four years ago in Cordoba, also on clay.

In the final, Cerundolo, who defeated Jan-Lennard Struff, David Goffin and the top seed Casper Ruud in Gstaad in succession, will face the Kazakh Alexander Bublik or the Frenchman Arthur Cazaux.