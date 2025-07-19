In his second appearance at the ATP 250 tournament in Gstaad, Juan Manuel Cerundolo reaches the final. The Argentinian wins against the Peruvian qualifier Ignacio Buse 6:3, 6:3.
In windy conditions, Cerundolo (ATP 109) secured his semi-final victory over Buse (ATP 167) after 82 minutes. The 23-year-old celebrated his only previous triumph on the ATP Tour four years ago in Cordoba, also on clay.
In the final, Cerundolo, who defeated Jan-Lennard Struff, David Goffin and the top seed Casper Ruud in Gstaad in succession, will face the Kazakh Alexander Bublik or the Frenchman Arthur Cazaux.