Decision made Champion coach Marco Bayer remains with the ZSC Lions

Luca Betschart

3.5.2025

Marco Bayer led the ZSC Lions to the double.
Picture: sda

The ZSC Lions are heading into the future with Marco Bayer as head coach. As the Swiss champions announced on Saturday, Bayer intends to fulfill his contract with the Zurich club, which runs until 2027.

03.05.2025, 13:47

03.05.2025, 14:17

Bayer took over at the end of December from Marc Crawford, who returned to his native Canada for health reasons. After slight initial difficulties, the Lions also performed strongly under the 52-year-old and not only successfully defended their National League title, but also secured victory in the Champions Hockey League.

Bayer, who can look back on more than 15 years as a coach and 18 seasons as a player at professional level, is the first coach to achieve this double. In this respect, his continued employment is a reward, but also the logical consequence of a successful cooperation.

Head of Sport Sven Leuenberger says: "Marco has impressively proven that he can be successful with this team. His style of play and his modern management philosophy suit us. I would like to thank him for his commitment, congratulate him on the two titles and look forward to continuing to work together."

