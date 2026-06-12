The 2026/27 National League season begins with a full round of games on Tuesday, September 15. Champions Fribourg-Gottéron will play away in Biel on that day.

Fribourg’s championship-winning coach Roger Rönnberg will kick off the 2026/27 National League season with his team on the road in Biel

National League Champions Fribourg-Gottéron kick off the season on the road in Biel

Roger Rönnberg’s team is scheduled to play its first home game three days later against Lausanne.

HC Davos, which lost in Game 7 of the playoff finals, kicks off its season with a home game against the SCL Tigers. The other matchups on the first game day are ZSC Lions vs. Bern, Ajoie vs. Ambri-Piotta, Rapperswil-Jona Lakers vs. Kloten, Lausanne vs. Zug, and Lugano vs. Genève-Servette. This is according to the schedule released on Friday.

The season opener is one of a total of 18 full rounds, each featuring seven games taking place simultaneously. Twenty-nine games are scheduled for Sunday afternoons (2:00 p.m. or 3:45 p.m.) and will be held under the “Family Games” banner.

The final round of the regular season is scheduled for March 1, 2027. The play-ins begin three days later, and the playoff quarterfinals start on Saturday, March 13.