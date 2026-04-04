Davos against ZSC is also the duel of the well-rested. Keystone

From Saturday, the top four regular-season teams in the National League will battle it out for the championship trophy.

Keystone-SDA SDA

When the puck is dropped for the first face-off of the play-off semi-finals on Saturday evening, ice hockey fans can look forward to some top-class action. The qualifiers have not lied this season: With HC Davos, the ZSC Lions, Fribourg-Gottéron and Genève-Servette, the four best teams of the regular season have prevailed in the quarterfinals for the tenth time since the introduction of best-of-seven. Now it's time for the classic between the qualifying winners and the champions, as well as a highly charged derby in western Switzerland.

Grisons longing, Zurich hungry for a hat-trick

It's the duel of the heavyweights this ice hockey spring. HC Davos, who secured a superior qualification victory, will face the ZSC Lions. The Zurich team will enter the game with the enormous self-confidence of the champions of the last two seasons and are aiming for a hat-trick of titles.

Two teams with impressive statistical values clash. The team from Graubünden shines in particular when they are outnumbered: HCD already had the best power play of the four semi-finalists in the qualifiers with 26 percent. In the series against Zug (4:1) in the playoffs so far, Davos even increased its success rate in this discipline to an outstanding 38 percent. In addition, the head-to-head meetings this season speak surprisingly clearly in favor of Josh Holden's team: HCD won three of the four encounters against the Zurich team in the regular season.

The ZSC Lions, on the other hand, have underpinned their championship ambitions with a clean sweep, winning their quarter-final series against Lugano 4-0 in just four games. One of Zurich's trump cards is the defense around goalkeeper Simon Hrubec, who recorded the best save percentage of the league's regular goalies in qualifying with 92.7 percent. ZSC also impressed in the playoffs with a strong box score of 87 percent. For the record champions from the Landwasser Valley, cracking this defensive bulwark will be the ultimate test of maturity - not least to finally satisfy their longing for their first championship title since 2015.

The Romand derby of the marathon men

In the second semi-final series, Swiss ice hockey looks to French-speaking Switzerland. Fribourg-Gottéron meets Genève-Servette. It is a duel between two teams that have an incredibly exhausting quarter-final in their bones and were only able to secure their semi-final ticket over the full distance of seven games.

Geneva in particular will arrive with massive offensive firepower after their effort against Lausanne. With Markus Granlund (54 points) and Jesse Puljujärvi (52 points), Servette have two of the three highest scorers in the entire qualifying campaign. This power is also evident in the playoffs, where Geneva has already scored eight power play goals and has a 36 percent overtime rate. And in Game 6 of the quarter-finals, the foreigners in Geneva's ranks impressively demonstrated their qualities when they staved off elimination with a brilliant comeback from 0:3 to 4:3 in extremis.

This enormous offensive strength of Geneva now meets the defensive stability of Fribourg-Gottéron. The Dragons rely on goalkeeper Reto Berra, who achieved a strong 92.0 percent save percentage in the regular season. Fribourg's absolute showpiece, however, is their short-handed play: After a strong 88 percent in qualifying, Gottéron excels in the current playoffs with an almost indomitable penalty kill of 91 percent.

The head-to-head meetings in the regular season underline the absolute balance of this series: both teams have won two of the four duels. Fribourg also enjoys the important home-ice advantage as the better-ranked team in qualifying. If this series goes the full distance, which seems quite realistic, this could be the decisive advantage for Fribourg.