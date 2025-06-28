  1. Residential Customers
Swiss Cycling Championships in Fischingen Changeover Häberlin is Swiss champion

SDA

28.6.2025 - 18:00

Steffi Häberlin, the new Swiss road race champion (archive photo).
Steffi Häberlin, the new Swiss road race champion (archive photo).
Picture: Keystone

Steffi Häberlin wins gold at the Swiss Road Race Championships in Fischingen. The former mountain bike specialist beat Elise Chabbey in the sprint.

Keystone-SDA

28.06.2025, 18:00

28.06.2025, 18:21

Defending champion Noemi Rüegg secured bronze. The Zurich native relegated Elena Hartmann and Ginia Caluori to 4th and 5th place on the home straight.

For Häberlin from Thurgau, this is her first title win at national level. The 27-year-old from Happerswil is contesting her first full road season in the service of the World Tour team SD Worx Protime, after attracting attention with an outstanding performance in the final stage of the Tour de Suisse in the national team jersey a year ago.

Marlen Reusser, who won the time trial championship title in Steinmaur on Thursday, decided not to take part in the road race.

The men's elite championship title will also be awarded in Fischingen on Sunday.

