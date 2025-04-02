Stretching in vain: Belinda Bencic (archive photo) Keystone

Belinda Bencic suffers a clear defeat on the green clay court in Charleston. The player from Eastern Switzerland loses 0:6, 3:6 against Sofia Kenin at the WTA 500 tournament.

Keystone-SDA SDA

In the duel between two top 50 players, set 1 was more even than the result suggests. The American had four break points against her, but fended them all off. The Swiss, on the other hand, had to concede a game to her opponent on each of her three break points.

In the second set, Belinda Bencic, who was favored by the bookmakers, seemed to turn the tide. However, after taking a break lead (3:1), the player from Eastern Switzerland conceded five games again.

Belinda Bencic enjoyed a bye in the state of South Carolina, where she won the tournament in 2022. Despite the second-round defeat, she will receive some world ranking points. But she was unable to get revenge on Sofia Kenin. In 2019 in the final on the grass of Mallorca, the only duel to date, the Swiss lost the final despite three match points.