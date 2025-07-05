Kenya's Beatrice Chebet is the first woman to run under 14 minutes in the 5000m. Picture: Keystone

Beatrice Chebet sets a world record in the 5000m at the Diamond League meeting in Eugene. The Kenyan is the first woman to break the 14-minute barrier over this distance.

Keystone-SDA SDA

Chebet, who broke the world record over 10,000 m a year ago in the same stadium in the US state of Oregon, put in a strong finish and in 13:58.06 minutes clearly beat the previous record of Ethiopia's Gudaf Tsegay (14:00.21). Tsegay, who came third this time, had also set the record at Hayward Field in Eugene on September 17, 2023.

Chebet was crowned Olympic champion over 10,000 and 5000 m in Paris last summer.

