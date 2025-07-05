  1. Residential Customers
  2. Business Customers
  3. About Swisscom
  4. blue News
  1. My Swisscom
  3. myCloud
  4. TV
  5. Phone book
EN
Weather
  1. blue News
  1. Entertainment
  1. Sport
Swisscom Services
  1. Phone Book
  3. Web TV
  4. My Swisscom
Swisscom Apps
  1. Swisscom blue News & E-Mail
  2. Swisscom blue TV
  3. Swisscom blue Cinema
  4. Swisscom myCloud
Language
  1. English
  2. Deutsch
  3. Français
  4. Italiano

World record over 5000 m Chebet is the first woman to break the 14-minute barrier

SDA

5.7.2025 - 23:19

Kenya's Beatrice Chebet is the first woman to run under 14 minutes in the 5000m.
Kenya's Beatrice Chebet is the first woman to run under 14 minutes in the 5000m.
Picture: Keystone

Beatrice Chebet sets a world record in the 5000m at the Diamond League meeting in Eugene. The Kenyan is the first woman to break the 14-minute barrier over this distance.

Keystone-SDA

05.07.2025, 23:19

05.07.2025, 23:23

Chebet, who broke the world record over 10,000 m a year ago in the same stadium in the US state of Oregon, put in a strong finish and in 13:58.06 minutes clearly beat the previous record of Ethiopia's Gudaf Tsegay (14:00.21). Tsegay, who came third this time, had also set the record at Hayward Field in Eugene on September 17, 2023.

Chebet was crowned Olympic champion over 10,000 and 5000 m in Paris last summer.

You might also be interested in this

More from this section

Hectic start to the Tour de France. Philipsen sprints into the maillot jaune in Lille - wind edge brings many losers

Hectic start to the Tour de FrancePhilipsen sprints into the maillot jaune in Lille - wind edge brings many losers

GP Silverstone. McLaren duo beaten in qualifying: Verstappen takes pole position

GP SilverstoneMcLaren duo beaten in qualifying: Verstappen takes pole position

Tour de France. Crashed Bissegger has to abandon - Ganna also out

Tour de FranceCrashed Bissegger has to abandon - Ganna also out

Mountain bike. Colombo triumphs like last year, Keller for the third time

Mountain bikeColombo triumphs like last year, Keller for the third time

Silverstone. Ferrari best time and two accidents in Formula 1 practice

SilverstoneFerrari best time and two accidents in Formula 1 practice