Annik Kälin did not appear in front of the SRF microphones after her disappointment in the long jump qualification. Instead, her father and coach Marco provided information.

The 25-year-old injured her foot slightly at the CITIUS meeting just under a month ago. She had recovered well and trained well. However, it tweaked again on her first jump. "That really slowed her down," says Marco Kälin in an interview with SRF.

The pain became more severe on the next two jumps. She was unable to deal with the impulses, which were different to those she had experienced in training.

When his daughter burst into tears, he also suffered in the stands: "It didn't look good. She has a very good sense of her body and certainly realized for herself when it was something serious."

The task now is to find the cause and decide whether the all-around competition is possible. The strain is even greater there.