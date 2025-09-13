The World Athletics Championships will be held in Tokyo from September 13 to 21. Switzerland has a number of medal hopes at the start. Here we keep you up to date with the most important decisions.
The most important decisions of the day
- Qualification: Women, long jump, women (Annik Kälin), 11:30 a.m.
- Preliminary heat: 100 m, women (Géraldine Frey, Salome Kora), 11:55 a.m.
- Preliminary heat: 1500 m, women (Lilly Nägeli, Joceline Wind), 12:50 p.m.
- Final: shot put, men, 14:10
- Final: 10,000 m, women, 14:30
- Final: 4x400 m, mixed, 3:20 p.m.
-
Liveticker
-
Liveticker closed
-
Crouse world champion for the third time
Ryan Crouser unpacks the hammer in the fifth throw and is the first to go over 22 meters. The US-American manages 22.34. Behind him, Italy's Leonardo Fabbri and New Zealand's Tom Walsh push each other. Both throw the ball 21.94 meters.
In the final round, the two are outdone by Mexico's Uziel Muñoz. He sets the national record with 21.97. Walsh and Fabbri have no answer to this.
Ryan Crouser wins his third World Championship title ahead of the surprise man from Mexico, Uziel Muñoz, and the Italian Leonardo Fabbri. Tom Walsh comes away empty-handed. Together with Werner Günthör and John Godina, the US American is triple world champion in the shot put.
-
Chebet lives up to her role as favorite
The Kenyan Beatrice Chebet ignites the turbo in the women's 10,000 m 200 meters before the finish line. On the home straight, only the Italian Nadia Battocletti was able to keep up with the world record holder, but she was clearly beaten and had to settle for second place. Gudaf Tsegay from Ethiopia finished third.
This is Chebet's first world championship title after winning two Olympic gold medals and one silver and one bronze medal at the world championships.
-
Duplantis easily over 5.80 m
Mondo Duplantis easily clears the qualifying height of 5.80 m and wins his ticket to the final. His biggest rival Emmanouil Karalis also manages the height.
-
Mexican convinces - Crouser leads
In the men's shot put, Ryan Crouser leads with 21.99 ahead of Leonardo Fabbri (21.83) and Tom Walsh (21.58). In fourth place after three throws is the Mexican Uziel Muñoz with 21.50.
-
Shot put final underway
The US-American Adrian Piperi opens the final with 21.05 meters. New Zealander Tom Walsh responds immediately with 21.58. The top favorite Ryan Crouser gets off to a similarly good start with 21.41. The US American is aiming for his third World Championship title.
-
Olympic champion Lyles with the men
The US Olympic champion Noah Lyles runs a relaxed 9.95 to reach the semi-finals of the 100m. He follows the two Jamaican co-favorites Kishane Thompson and Oblique Seville.
-
Qualification in the pole vault underway
In addition to the sprinters, the pole vaulters are also on the course. They need a height of 5.80 m to reach the final. The bar is currently still at 5.70 m. Superstar Mondo Duplantis has not yet taken part in the action.
-
Men's 100 m heats begin
In this first evening session, the preliminary heats of the men's 100 meters will also take place. Co-favorite Oblique Seville gets off to a very bad start in the first heat and just manages to finish third in the end, which guarantees him direct qualification for the semi-finals.
Tlotliso Leotlela wins the first preliminary heat with a great time of 9.87, his personal best. Despite a poor start, Seville stays under ten seconds and finishes in 9.93.
-
"It pinched on the first jump"
Annik Kälin did not appear in front of the SRF microphones after her disappointment in the long jump qualification. Instead, her father and coach Marco provided information.
The 25-year-old injured her foot slightly at the CITIUS meeting just under a month ago. She had recovered well and trained well. However, it tweaked again on her first jump. "That really slowed her down," says Marco Kälin in an interview with SRF.
The pain became more severe on the next two jumps. She was unable to deal with the impulses, which were different to those she had experienced in training.
When his daughter burst into tears, he also suffered in the stands: "It didn't look good. She has a very good sense of her body and certainly realized for herself when it was something serious."
The task now is to find the cause and decide whether the all-around competition is possible. The strain is even greater there.
-
Joceline Wind also eliminated
In the third preliminary heat of the women's 1500 m, the second Swiss athlete, Wind, was eliminated. The 25-year-old kept up well, but was then unlucky. The Italian Cavalli stumbles and also affects the Swiss athlete. In the end, Wind only finished eighth and missed out on a place in the semi-finals.
Like Joceline Wind in an interview with SRF, the 25-year-old says that the semi-final would have been possible. The incident with the Italian threw her off course and cost her time. She then had to catch up, which cost her energy.
Nevertheless, she is satisfied with her performance and is already looking to the future. She knows that things can go in a different direction in races like this and that she belongs at this level.
-
Lilly Nägeli misses out on the semi-finals
The 22-year-old gets stuck in the preliminary heat of the 1500 m at her first World Championships. The Swiss athlete finished second last with a time of 4.12.30 minutes, but still seems to be satisfied with her race. Paris Olympic silver medallist Jessica Hull wins the preliminary heat.
-
Annik Kälin is eliminated in the long jump
Kälin also exceeds her third attempt and thus misses the long jump final. The Swiss athlete once again looks for a quiet spot and lets her emotions run free.
For the 25-year-old, the World Championships are not over yet. If the pain in her Achilles tendon allows it, she will fight for a medal in the heptathlon.
-
Salome Kora also in the semi-finals
Like Frey, Kora also gets off to an outstanding start, running the entire race in second place and holding on to it until the finish. She looks beaming at her time of 11.23. Olympic champion Julien Alfred wins the preliminary heat in 10.93.
-
Kälin flies over qualifying distance - jump invalid
In her second attempt, Annik Kälin jumps a long way, but then sees the red flag. She overstepped the mark on the take-off. The Swiss athlete is visibly disappointed and sits down with tears in her eyes, her right foot thickly bandaged. She is competing with pain in her right Achilles tendon. She has one more attempt to clear the 6.75 m mark.
-
Géraldine Frey in the semi-finals
The preliminary heats of the women's 100 m begin with Swiss participation. Géraldine Frey gets off to a great start and leads the race for a long time. In the end, with a time of 11.25, she is only beaten by Melissa Jefferson-Wooden (10.89) and Zoe Hobbs. Third place guarantees her a place in the semi-finals.
-
Annik Kälin gets in on the action
The Swiss athlete shows a solid first jump in the long jump qualification. She jumps 6.36 m in her first attempt. She still clearly misses the final qualifying distance of 6.75 m. Only the Olympic champion Tara Davis-Woodhall (6.88 m) has ever jumped over this distance.
-
Two Germans in the steeple final
With Frederik Ruppert and Niklas Buchholz, two Germans have made it to the final in the 3000 m steeplechase. Top favorite Soufiane El Bakkali confidently won his preliminary heat.
In the third heat there was a nice scene between the Colombian Carlos San Martin and the Belgian Tim van de Velde. San Martin stopped on the home straight before the last obstacle and climbed over it. Van de Velde, who was running a few meters ahead of the Colombian, looked back and waited for him. The two crossed the finish line arm in arm.
-
Start of the evening session
The first evening session at this year's World Athletics Championships in Tokyo begins with three preliminary heats of the men's 3000 m steeplechase. Annik Kälin begins her qualification in the long jump at 11:30 Swiss time.
-
The most important things from the night
The first two decisions at this World Championships were made on Saturday night. Both the men's and women's 35 km walking races took place.
Canadian Evan Dunfee was the first to cross the finish line in the men's race. The 34-year-old's victory came in 2:28:22 hours in humid conditions with high humidity. With Hayato Katsuki from Japan in third place (2:29:16), the hosts were also delighted with a medal.
Spain's Maria Pérez secured gold in the women's race (2:39:01). She is the successful defending champion. She won over 35 and 20 km in Budapest 2023. There will also be a 20 km race in Tokyo next Saturday.
Walking is the only discipline group at these World Championships in which Swiss Athletics has not selected anyone.
No surprises in the first qualifications
The first qualifiers in the men's shot put, the women's discus throw and the 4x400 m mixed relay were held in the national stadium. There were no surprises.
Top favorite and three-time Olympic shot put champion Ryan Crouser (USA) qualified for the final in a commanding third place (21.37 m). The qualifying victory went to the New Zealander Tom Walsh (21.74 m) ahead of the second American Adrian Piperi (21.47 m).
In the qualification for the discus final, the top favorite Sandra Elkasevic announced her ambitions. The two-time Olympic and World Championship gold medalist from Croatia took the lead with 66.72 meters. Jorinde Van Klinken from the Netherlands (66.39) and Valarie Allman from the USA (66.07) also broke the 66-meter barrier.
The US mixed relay team of Bryce Deadmon, Lynna Irby-Jackson, Jenoah McKiver and Alexis Holmes qualified for the final in the 4x400m at slow speed. Final runner Holmes did not go all the way in the end and allowed the British relay team to close the gap to 4 hundredths of a second.
-
The Swiss at the World Championships
Swiss Athletics has called up 22 female athletes and 9 male athletes for the World Championships in Athletics.
The Swiss World Championship squad
- Men: Timothé Mumenthaler (200 m) William Reais (200 m), Lionel Spitz (400 m), Ivan Pelizza (800 m), Dominic Lobalu (5000 m and 10,000 m), Jason Joseph (110 m hurdles) Julien Bonvin (400 m). Simon Ehammer (long jump, decathlon). Simon Wieland (javelin).
- Women: Géraldine Frey (100 m, 4x100 m), Salomé Kora (100 m, 4x100 m), Léonie Pointet (200 m, 4x100 m), Lore Hoffmann (800 m), Veronica Vancardo (800 m, 4x400 m), Audrey Werro (800 m, 4x400 m), Lilly Nägeli (1500 m), Joceline Wind (1500 m), Ditaji Kambundji (100 m hurdles), Lea Bachmann (pole vault), Angelica Moser (pole vault), Pascale Stöcklin (pole vault), Annik Kälin (long jump, heptathlon), Miryam Mazenauer (shot put), Céline Bürgi (4x100 m), Ajla Del Ponte (4x100 m), Emma van Camp (4x100 m), Iris Caligiuri (4x400 m), Annina Fahr (4x400 m), Catia Gubelmann (4x400 m), Julia Niederberger (4x400 m), Lena Wernli (4x400 m).
-
World Athletics Championships in Tokyo
The World Championships in Athletics start on Saturday, September 13 and run until Sunday, September 21. The competitions will take place in Tokyo.