Wow! Romain Collaud immediately goes on the offensive against season dominator Michael Moser. At first, Moser manages to twist free, but on the next attack, he doesn’t stand a chance. Collaud slams Moser flat into the sawdust! What a story. Collaud hands Moser his first loss of the season. Collaud is in top form, yet this resounding victory over Moser still comes as a surprise.

We’ve never seen this before this season: Michael Moser is lying on his back. KEYSTONE

Wow, that was a close one. Halfway through the round, Lukas Bissig takes down Matthias Aeschbacher with a Wyberhaken. The landing takes place outside the ring, so the two start over. Then the referee signals the final minute, and Bissig grabs Aeschbacher with a “Kurz” and wins! A powerhouse performance by the wrestler from Central Switzerland, who earns top marks against last year’s champion.

Adrian Walthercomes out strong against Marc Lustenberger right from the start. But Lustenberger doesn’t hold back either and responds powerfully to Walther’s second move—yet the Bernese wrestler manages to twist free. Four minutes into the bout, Walther makes another strong move and takes Lustenberger down spectacularly. The wrestler from Central Switzerland falls flat on his back.

Curdin Orlik gets off to a commanding start in the midpoint of the tournament. The Berner by choice hurls Sven Lang into the sawdust with his second move. Perfect score.

So far, the wrestlers have been serving us some tough going this Sunday morning. One draw follows another; there’s been no spectacle yet. The match between Silvan Appert and Christian Gerber also goes the full distance. A draw.

The duel between fellow Swiss wrestlers Bernhard Kämpf and Jonas Burch ends in a draw. On Sunday morning, neither the Bernese wrestler nor the wrestler from Central Switzerland manages to land the decisive move. After the bout, the judges discuss the scoring and reach a decision: a score of 9 for both.