At the Schwarzsee Schwinget, the wrestlers are battling for the tournament victory and the coveted Bergkranz. Will it be Michael Moser, last year’s winner Matthias Aeschbacher, or someone else? Who will come out on top this year? Round by round in our live updates.
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Top Matchups from Round 2
- Johann Borcard – Adrian Klossner
- Curdin Orlik – Thomas Stoll
- Lario Kramer – Severin Staub
- Michael Moser – Roland Reichmuth
- Matthias Aeschbacher – Patrick Betschart
- Romain Collaud – Sandro Galli
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1st Heat – Bissig takes on Aeschbacher – Moser suffers his first loss of 2026
Wow! Romain Collaud immediately goes on the offensive against season dominator Michael Moser. At first, Moser manages to twist free, but on the next attack, he doesn’t stand a chance. Collaud slams Moser flat into the sawdust! What a story. Collaud hands Moser his first loss of the season. Collaud is in top form, yet this resounding victory over Moser still comes as a surprise.
Wow, that was a close one. Halfway through the round, Lukas Bissig takes down Matthias Aeschbacher with a Wyberhaken. The landing takes place outside the ring, so the two start over. Then the referee signals the final minute, and Bissig grabs Aeschbacher with a “Kurz” and wins! A powerhouse performance by the wrestler from Central Switzerland, who earns top marks against last year’s champion.
Adrian Walthercomes out strong against Marc Lustenberger right from the start. But Lustenberger doesn’t hold back either and responds powerfully to Walther’s second move—yet the Bernese wrestler manages to twist free. Four minutes into the bout, Walther makes another strong move and takes Lustenberger down spectacularly. The wrestler from Central Switzerland falls flat on his back.
Curdin Orlik gets off to a commanding start in the midpoint of the tournament. The Berner by choice hurls Sven Lang into the sawdust with his second move. Perfect score.
So far, the wrestlers have been serving us some tough going this Sunday morning. One draw follows another; there’s been no spectacle yet. The match between Silvan Appert and Christian Gerber also goes the full distance. A draw.
The duel between fellow Swiss wrestlers Bernhard Kämpf and Jonas Burch ends in a draw. On Sunday morning, neither the Bernese wrestler nor the wrestler from Central Switzerland manages to land the decisive move. After the bout, the judges discuss the scoring and reach a decision: a score of 9 for both.
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A First for Moser
Michael Moser is currently the measure of all things in the sawdust ring. The 20-year-old from Bern has taken his game to the next level, building on an already strong performance last year. He is, without a doubt, the clear favorite at this year’s Schwarzsee tournament. Moser hasn’t lost a single round this year.
In the first round, Moser will face Romain Collaud from southwestern Switzerland. This matchup has never happened before.
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Last year’s champion Aeschbacher takes on the in-form Bissig
The top matchups at Schwarzsee
- Romain Collaud – Michael Moser
- Matthias Aeschbacher vs. Lukas Bissig
- Matthieu Burger vs. Lario Kramer
- Marc Lustenberger vs. Adrian Walther
- Curdin Orlik vs. Sven Lang
- Etienne Burger – Michael Gwerder
- Silvan Appert – Christian Gerber
- Jonas Burch – Bernhard Kämpf
- Steve Duplan – Adrian Klossner
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Hello ...
... and welcome to the live updates for the Schwarzsee Schwinget. An exciting program lies ahead. The guests from Central Switzerland and Bern are looking to take the tournament victory away from southwestern Switzerland. We’re eager to see how it plays out. The first round kicks off at 8:15 a.m.