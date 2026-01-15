Tennis pros are mentally in a tunnel, especially at a Grand Slam tournament. Unfortunately, Sebastian Ofner forgot one rule - and threw himself off his rhythm.

Sebastian Ofner dramatically loses a match in the Australian Open qualifiers after mistakenly thinking he had already won the match.

The Austrian is celebrating at 7:1 in the tiebreak of the third set, but forgets that the match is played to ten points.

He loses his rhythm due to the confusion, squanders the lead and ultimately loses 11:13 - but then reacts to the incident with humor. Show more

Rejoicing too soon - and losing dramatically in the end: Austrian tennis player Sebastian Ofner caused a highly bizarre scene in the qualifying round of the Australian Open and brought himself plenty of ridicule. After winning the seventh point in the tie-break of the decisive third set in his duel with American Nishesh Basavareddy, the 29-year-old threw his arms up in the air and celebrated his supposed victory.

But unlike at normal ATP tournaments, a tiebreak in the deciding set at the Grand Slam tournament in Melbourne is not played out to seven points won, but to ten. Ofner, who had already made his way to the net for the obligatory handshake with his opponent, had to be reminded of this rule by the chair umpire.

And then the drama took its course: the world number 131 completely lost his rhythm and squandered a comfortable 7:1 lead. In the end, he lost the tie-break 11:13 and with it the match (6:4, 4:6, 6:7).

Ofner takes it with humor

"When your brain calls the match point before the umpire does..." was written in an Australian Open post on the X platform. The attached video was seen thousands of times and often commented on maliciously. Ofner himself shared the video on his Instagram account and wrote: "S...t happens".

