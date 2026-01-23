Chiara Tamburlini, a golfer from Eastern Switzerland, has not been selected for the prestigious Solheim Cup, the women's counterpart to the men's Ryder Cup.

Tamburlini was on the verge of becoming only the second Swiss woman, after Geneva native Albane Valenzuela, to compete in the prestigious team competition between Europe and the U.S. in 2024. The 26-year-old from St. Gallen was ranked second on the points list for the European team heading into the final major, a position that would have guaranteed her a spot.

But her early exit from last week’s British Open proved to be her undoing. Tamburlini was overtaken by the second-place finisher, Esther Henseleit of Germany. Her hopes for a wild card also went unfulfilled. None of the four “Captain’s Picks” made by Anna Nordqvist, who leads the 12-member Team Europe, went to the Swiss player. The remaining six spots will be determined by the world rankings.

The European women are aiming to reclaim the historic Solheim Cup from September 11 to 13 at the Bernadus Golf Course in the Netherlands, after the U.S. won the trophy for the first time since 2017 during the last tournament on home soil.