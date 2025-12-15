The scene in which Patrick Mahomes tears the cruciate ligament in his left knee. Keystone

The Kansas City Chiefs miss the playoffs in the NFL for the first time in ten years. In addition, they have bad luck with injuries. Quarterback Patrick Mahomes suffers a torn cruciate ligament.

The Chiefs lost 13:16 at home to the Los Angeles Chargers, their eighth defeat in the fourteenth game of the current season. Because the Houston Texans won their game against the Arizona Cardinals, the Chiefs no longer have a chance of making the playoffs - and of winning their third Super Bowl in four years.

To make matters worse, Mahomes injured his left knee in the closing stages. The two-time MVP was taken to the treatment tent and was unable to continue playing. In the evening, the Chiefs had the bitter truth: Mahomes has suffered a torn cruciate ligament and will have to take months off.

The Chiefs announced that an operation is being considered. It remains to be seen whether Mahomes will be fit to play again at the start of the coming season in October after the most serious injury of his career. In any case, the unlucky player wrote: "I will come back stronger."

