Cycling World Championships in Zurich Christen misses out on podium in U23 race - World Championships overshadowed by Furrer's death

Patrick Lämmle

27.9.2024

Jan Christen misses out on the medals.
Picture: sda

The Swiss junior rider Muriel Furrer succumbed to her injuries the day after her serious crash in Zurich. The World Cycling Championships will nevertheless continue. We'll keep you up to date in the ticker.

27.09.2024, 16:00

27.09.2024, 17:30

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • The cycling world mourns the death of Muriel Furrer. The young Swiss rider succumbs to her injuries the day after her serious crash at the World Cycling Championships in Zurich.
  • The Road and Para-Cycling World Championships are on the program in Zurich from 21 to 29 September.
  • Find out everything you need to know in the ticker.
Talented cyclist succumbs to injuries. 18-year-old Muriel Furrer dies after a fall

The ticker for the World Cycling Championships in Zurich

