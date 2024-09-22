Jan Christen misses out on the medals. Picture: sda

The Swiss junior rider Muriel Furrer succumbed to her injuries the day after her serious crash in Zurich. The World Cycling Championships will nevertheless continue. We'll keep you up to date in the ticker.

Patrick Lämmle

No time? blue News summarizes for you The cycling world mourns the death of Muriel Furrer. The young Swiss rider succumbs to her injuries the day after her serious crash at the World Cycling Championships in Zurich.

The Road and Para-Cycling World Championships are on the program in Zurich from 21 to 29 September.

