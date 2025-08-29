What did you have to do in secret as a wrestler? How do you feel about sex before the ESAF? The most embarrassing thing that ever happened to you before a wrestling competition? Christian Stucki answers the weird questions and doesn't mince his words.

Linus Hämmerli

No time? blue Sport summarizes for you Christian Stucki won the Swiss Wrestling Festival in Zug in 2019. Now he hopes to bring the title back to the canton of Bern this weekend.

Before the ESAF in Mollis, however, the giant takes time to answer blue Sport's somewhat different questions.

The stupidest thing that has ever happened to you before a festival? Stucki: "I once rolled over on my motorcycle before a Bern cantonal event. And before the Brünigschwinget, a horse once kicked me on the thigh." Show more

Christian Stucki, do you admit to being nervous as a wrestler?

That depends a bit on the person. Fortunately, it never showed on my face, but I was always very nervous. Some people admit it, others say they're not nervous at all, even though it might not be true. But I think most people are nervous.

What do you do without before an ESAF?

A binge (laughs). Before the ESAF, you're strict and take good care of yourself so that you're really at the peak of your strength and refreshed at the festival. The tank has to be full. You can't afford to go out.

Is sex before the ESAF a taboo or okay?

Ask me something I know. Rocky Balboa said, 'Fucking makes your legs tired'. For some it's good, for others it's not. That's why it's up to you.

What prevents the favorites from sleeping before the ESAF? Or are they even afraid of something?

These are thoughts about how things might go if you lose a gear or if a worst-case scenario occurs. For me, it was always the nervousness before the festivals and the fear of losing. But you shouldn't really think about that. It's a wrestling festival like any other. You go there in the morning, give it your best shot and then you see what comes out of it.

Did you do things in secret before an ESAF that were actually a no-go?

No. I've always been relatively ... Yes, maybe not exactly serious. People know that I've smoked here and there. For example, I'm sure I smoked one or two more cigarettes before a national competition because I was so nervous. I should certainly have stopped. But I've given up this vice in the meantime.

Have you ever thought of an excuse if you were lying on your back in 1st gear?

No. In the end, you have to swing. Everyone has a back. Sometimes it goes for you, sometimes against you. Then you can give clear and honest information about what went wrong.

The stupidest thing that has ever happened to you before a festival?

Before a Bernese cantonal festival, I once overturned my motorcycle. I had minor grazes and bruises afterwards. The festival came out relatively well. It was different on the Brünig. A horse kicked me on the thigh before the competition. I had a big bruise and it was painful. Things didn't go so well at the festival either.

Who will be in the final round at the ESAF?

That's a difficult question. The field of favorites is big. As a Bernese, I'm hoping for a Bernese. I'll say Fabian Staudenmann against Werner Schlegel.

And who will win?

Staudenmann.

