ATP Hangzhou Cilic celebrates victory in ATP comeback

24.9.2024 - 16:19

Marin Cilic celebrates a tournament win on his ATP comeback
Keystone

Marin Cilic (ATP 373) wins his first ATP tournament in three years in Hangzhou. The 35-year-old Croatian defeated the Chinese player Zhang Zhizhen (ATP 43) 7:6 (7:5), 7:6 (7:5) in the final.

Cilic (1.98 m) and Zhang (1.93 m), who were playing each other for the first time, benefited from their height in both sets and served 18 (Cilic) and 14 aces (Zhang). The 2014 US Open winner and former world number three retained the upper hand in the tie-break.

While Zhang still has to wait for his first ATP title, Cilic celebrated his 21st win on the tour. He last triumphed at the ATP tournament in St. Petersburg in October 2021. The Croatian had to undergo knee surgery in the spring and missed almost the entire season. Cilic competed in China with a wild card and for the first time at ATP level since February.

