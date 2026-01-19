Japan's tennis star Naomi Osaka made a cinematic appearance at the Australian Open with an extravagant outfit. The 28-year-old entered the Rod Laver Arena for her first round match against Croatia's Antonia Ruzic wearing a long white veil attached to a white hat. The four-time Grand Slam tournament winner also wore a white leg dress and held a white umbrella in her hand.

"A LEGENDARY run-in," wrote the Women's Tennis Association (WTA) on the X platform, adding a fire emoji to the post. The astonished spectators greeted Osaka with huge cheers. Her turquoise-colored match dress was also an eye-catcher - even if it was nowhere near as spectacular as her run-in outfit.

"These are pictures for the media, of course. When she came onto the court, that's iconic," said tennis legend Boris Becker on Eurosport: "No player has ever dared to do that. She has dared to do a lot of things."

Osaka is known for her extravagant clothing on the tennis court. She often mixes sports and fashion elements in her outfits, which are often inspired by pop culture. At last year's US Open, she wowed the crowd with flashing, colorful plush toy figures that always matched her outfit. She also wore red, sparkling roses as jewelry in her ponytail.