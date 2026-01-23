The final at the BMX World Championships in Brisbane, Australia, cannot be held due to high winds. Zoé Claessens is the top Swiss finisher, based on the time she posted on Saturday.

On the final day of the BMX World Championships in Brisbane, Australia, no races could be held due to consistently strong winds. The results were determined based on the lap times recorded on Saturday. Zoé Claessens posted the best Swiss result. The Paris Olympic bronze medalist finished in fourth place.

The Romande missed the bronze medal by just two-tenths of a second after winning her first and only run with ease. Nadine Aeberhard finished in seventh place. “The decision to call off the competition was the right one,” says national coach David Graf, who adds, however, that the disappointment is great. “For us as a team—and especially for Zoé—more would have been possible had the competition proceeded normally.”

Meanwhile, Britain's Bethany Shriever, one of the favorites, won gold, while in the men's event, local athlete Jesse Asmus, an underdog, triumphed.