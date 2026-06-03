Claude Julien is the new coach of the ZSC Lions. As the club announced on Wednesday, the Canadian has signed a two-year contract until 2028.

Biggest success: The new ZSC head coach Claude Julien won the Stanley Cup with the Boston Bruins.

Julien worked as a coach in the NHL for several years. In 2011, he led the Boston Bruins to the Stanley Cup. He will be supported in Zurich by René Matte, who joins the club as an assistant.