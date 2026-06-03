Biggest success: The new ZSC head coach Claude Julien won the Stanley Cup with the Boston Bruins.
Picture: Keystone
Claude Julien is the new coach of the ZSC Lions. As the club announced on Wednesday, the Canadian has signed a two-year contract until 2028.
Julien worked as a coach in the NHL for several years. In 2011, he led the Boston Bruins to the Stanley Cup. He will be supported in Zurich by René Matte, who joins the club as an assistant.
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