Speed skating Claudia Pechstein ends her illustrious career at the age of 53

SDA

10.3.2025 - 11:44

Keystone

Claudia Pechstein is ending her glittering, long career. The German is retiring from top-class sport at the age of 53.

Keystone-SDA

10.03.2025, 11:44

10.03.2025, 11:51

"It's enough now. I've always said that when it's all over, I'll stop. I can hang up my skates now," said the five-time Olympic champion and six-time world champion at a press conference. In the future, she wants to continue as a coach and consultant. "So I'll still be on the ice, but no longer as an athlete."

The resignation follows the end of a legal dispute with the International Skating Union (ISU) announced a few days ago. According to the two parties, they have reached an out-of-court settlement in the dispute over compensation for pain and suffering and damages amounting to around 8.4 million euros.

The Berlin athlete had sued the ISU for a two-year doping ban that she felt was wrongly imposed 16 years ago. She had always denied the use of illegal substances and repeated this in court.