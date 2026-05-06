Viktorija Golubic is through to the second round of the Masters in Rome. Picture: Keystone

Viktorija Golubic easily reaches the second round at the WTA 1000 tournament in Rome. The Swiss defeated the Italian Federica Urgesi 6:1, 6:1.

Keystone-SDA SDA

Golubic (WTA 90) had no trouble at all against Urgesi, who is 320 places behind her in the world rankings. The 21-year-old qualifier did not win any of her seven service games. She won both of her points of honor with a break.

It was only Golubic's second win on the WTA Tour this year. In the next round, the 33-year-old from Zurich will face 20-year-old Australian Maya Joint (WTA 34). Golubic has lost her two previous encounters with her, including last year's duel in qualifying in Rome, both in three sets.