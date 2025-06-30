1st set: Swiatek opens the match confidently on her own serve. The Polish player hits two winners to open the set and brings the first game home with ease. Bencic is completely different. Although the Swiss can give the all-clear after a slip and continue, she concedes a break to 0:2 shortly afterwards.

Bencic copes well with a longer interruption due to a medical emergency. She holds her second service game and takes her first game to 1:3, but Swiatek defends her lead confidently, does not concede a break point so far and takes a 5:2 lead. Shortly afterwards, the Polish player earns three break points and set points on serve - and converts the first of them to make it 6:2.

2nd set: Bencic gets two break points in Swiatek's first service game - also thanks to two double faults by the Pole. But Swiatek fends them both off and takes the first game after all. Immediately afterwards, the Pole strikes and gets the break for 2:0. Bencic already has her back to the wall.

Swiatek doesn't let up and puts in a very strong performance. She easily makes it 3:0 and even gets the second break a little later and confirms it to make it 5:0.

Bencic is no longer able to do much. The Swiss also loses her third service game in the second set and the match after 71 minutes 2:6 and 0:6.