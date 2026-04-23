Jan Cadieux, national coach for nine days, wins his first home international match with Switzerland against Hungary 6:1 in Biel. Picture: sda

The national ice hockey team wins 6:1 against Hungary in Biel. The Swiss take a step towards normality with their dominant performance. The two teams will face each other again on Friday in Seeland.

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Well understood: The Swiss were dominant against Hungary (31:10 shots on goal). But they did not shine. The only really good part was the opening phase, in which Fabrice Herzog, Nicolas Baechler and Ken Jäger put Jan Cadieux's team 3-0 ahead in the first nine minutes from just five shots on goal.

After that, the Swiss began to fade. There were too many lapses in concentration. In the 15th minute, the Hungarians even managed to reduce the score to 1:3 through Istvan Sofron.

Only the start was optimal

Many Swiss players missed out on promoting their own cause on Thursday evening - especially as almost the entire team (with players from the ZSC Lions, play-off finalists Fribourg and Davos as well as the mercenaries from overseas) will still be playing in the coming weeks.

But let's not be too harsh on our ice comrades in the third game under Fischer's successor Jan Cadieux. After all, the start was perfect: 3:0 after nine minutes! By comparison: at the last World Championship, when Switzerland won 10-0 against Hungary, the score was only 2-0 in Switzerland's favor after 31 minutes. Switzerland will face Hungary again in the World Cup group stage in May (23.5.).

Herzog scores again

Despite the slowdown after the great start, there were also positives against Hungary: Fabrice Herzog seems to be returning to form in the national team after the least productive season of his career. Herzog put Switzerland ahead after 48 seconds, having already scored twice on Friday in his last international match - his 100th at the time. Nicolas Baechler - last season's national team discovery - added his second international goal to make it 2-0. Goalkeeper Kevin Pasche conceded just one goal in his third international appearance. Switzerland have won every game with Pasche in goal.

And last but not least, a step towards normality was taken in Biel - after the most hectic days in the history of the national ice hockey team.

The spectators also joined in: They supported the team even under the new leadership. The number of spectators was in line with expectations. At 2806 fans on a Thursday evening, there were roughly the same number as at the last international matches in Biel against Belarus (2x), France and Slovakia. This does not include the two international matches against Russia during the Covid pandemic, for which only 50 spectators were admitted. Switzerland have not lost their last seven international matches in Biel (6 wins, 1 draw).

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