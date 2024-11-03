Climbing spectacle on the 220-meter dam in the Verzasca Valley After a spectacular final day at the globally unique "Red Bull Dual Ascent" multi-pitch climbing competition at the Verzasca Valley dam, the best mixed teams in this discipline have been chosen. Image: Red Bull The Austrian duo of Jakob Schubert and Jessica Pilz (pictured), both bronze medal winners at the 2024 Olympic Games, won the final against the Swiss team of Andrea Kümin and Sascha Lehmann. Image: Red Bull "We were right on the limit right from the start and just tried to keep up with Jessy and Jakob," says Kümin after the event. Image: Red Bull "Nevertheless, it was a great experience and a unique atmosphere at the dam," Kümin continues. Image: Red Bull The Austrians were already considered the favorites in the run-up to the event and lived up to their role. They climbed the six increasingly difficult pitches flawlessly and at a record pace. Image: Red Bull The winning team reaches the finish eight minutes ahead of Kümin and Lehmann. Image: Red Bull The event is a great challenge for all participants. Image: Red Bull Around 1400 visitors are on site during the final, creating a great atmosphere. Image: Red Bull Climbing spectacle on the 220-meter dam in the Verzasca Valley After a spectacular final day at the globally unique "Red Bull Dual Ascent" multi-pitch climbing competition at the Verzasca Valley dam, the best mixed teams in this discipline have been chosen. Image: Red Bull The Austrian duo of Jakob Schubert and Jessica Pilz (pictured), both bronze medal winners at the 2024 Olympic Games, won the final against the Swiss team of Andrea Kümin and Sascha Lehmann. Image: Red Bull "We were right on the limit right from the start and just tried to keep up with Jessy and Jakob," says Kümin after the event. Image: Red Bull "Nevertheless, it was a great experience and a unique atmosphere at the dam," Kümin continues. Image: Red Bull The Austrians were already considered the favorites in the run-up to the event and lived up to their role. They climbed the six increasingly difficult pitches flawlessly and at a record pace. Image: Red Bull The winning team reaches the finish eight minutes ahead of Kümin and Lehmann. Image: Red Bull The event is a great challenge for all participants. Image: Red Bull Around 1400 visitors are on site during the final, creating a great atmosphere. Image: Red Bull

On Saturday, the Swiss team with Andrea Kümin and Sascha Lehmann took second place in the multi-pitch climbing competition at the dam in the Verzasca Valley. The pictures of the event are breathtaking.

Patrick Lämmle

No time? blue News summarizes for you The Swiss mixed team with Andrea Kümin and Sascha Lehmann took second place in the climbing competition at the dam in the Verzasca Valley on Saturday.

The Austrian team with Olympic medal winners Jakob Schubert and Jessica Pilz secured victory.

The event is a challenge for all participants.

The pictures of the spectacle (gallery above) are breathtaking. Show more

After the spectacular final day of the world's only multi-pitch climbing competition "Red Bull Dual Ascent" at the dam in the Verzasca Valley, the best mixed teams in this discipline have been chosen. The Austrian duo of Jakob Schubert and Jessica Pilz, both bronze medal winners at the 2024 Olympic Games, won the final against the Swiss team of Andrea Kümin and Sascha Lehmann.

The Austrians were already considered the favorites beforehand and lived up to their role on Saturday afternoon in pleasant temperatures of around 20 degrees. They climbed the six increasingly difficult pitches flawlessly and at a record pace - reaching the finish eight minutes ahead of Kümin and Lehmann.

«We were at the limit right from the start and simply tried to keep up with Jessy and Jakob.» Andrea Kümin 2nd place

What looks easy in terms of playfulness, however, is also a huge challenge for the winning team. "As we had a head start, I decided to climb a little more riskily and efficiently at the crux. But that didn't work out at all - I only made it harder for myself and lost a lot of strength there. From then on, all the pitches were a real struggle. But together with Jessy, we managed to get home safely," says Schubert.

Kümin, who risked everything on the infamous third pitch and ultimately fell, said after the event: "We were right on the limit from the start and just tried to keep up with Jessy and Jakob." The plan was successful. However, Kümin's disappointment is limited: "Nevertheless, it was a great experience and a unique atmosphere on the dam: the higher we climbed, the louder it got - the audience really cheered us on." Around 1400 visitors ensure a good atmosphere on site during the final.

As only two teams ever compete against each other, the Swiss team secured 2nd place ahead of the duo consisting of Jennifer Buckley and Darius Rapa, who finished in 3rd place.

Final ranking list 🥇 1st place: Jessica Pilz (AUT) & Jakob Schubert (AUT): 48min 46s

🥈 2nd place: Andrea Kümin (SUI) & Sascha Lehmann (SUI): 56min 43s 3rd place:

🥉 Jennifer Buckley (SLO) & Darius Rapa (ROU): 51min 53s (time in the semi-final) Show more

