U20 national coach Jan Cadieux believes his team is ready for a successful World Cup in the USA Keystone

Swiss U20 national coach Jan Cadieux wants his players to think like winners. At the U20 World Championships in St. Paul and Minneapolis, which begin today, the aim is to achieve an exploit.

Keystone-SDA SDA

So far, the Swiss have made it into the top four in the top division at the U20 World Championships four times - most recently in 2019. They won their only medal in 1998 with bronze. Back then, the team's forward line included current national team coach Patrick Fischer, who will support the team on site. However, Jan Cadieux, who succeeded Marcel Jenni and will take over from Fischer next season, will be in charge for the first time.

Cadieux greatly appreciates Fischer's presence: "It's a signal to the youngsters, shows them that they are already being watched and are important." In any case, there are a few interesting players in the squad.

A "very good balance"

Six of the eight defensemen have already played in the National League this season. Ludvig Johnson averages almost 14 minutes of ice time with Fribourg-Gottéron and is also a factor on the power play. Niklas Blessing (Biel) and Basile Sansonnens (Lausanne) are also regulars and average around twelve and a half and eleven and a half minutes of ice time respectively. Nik Lehmann also plays regularly for the SCL Tigers. There is also Leon Muggli, who was drafted by the Washington Capitals as number 52 in 2024. However, he has only been able to play two games in the AHL for the Hershey Bears due to a shoulder injury. But he is now fit again.

Jamiro Reber, who plays for HV71 Jönköping in Sweden, is one of the leading forwards. The most exciting Swiss offensive player for scouts, however, is 16-year-old Jonah Neuenschwander, who has played 18 times in the National League for Biel, averaging more than 13 minutes of ice time. He scored three goals and three assists. The 1.91 m tall Neuenschwander already took part in last year's U20 World Championship - as did nine other players from the current team, including the two goalkeepers Christian Kirsch and Elijah Neuenschwander.

Cadieux sees a "very good balance in the team, which should be our strength" - with the defense as the showpiece. Compared to the top nations, perhaps one or two difference-makers are missing up front. "But we have a lot of good role players. We now have to work well within the system and work harder than the other teams."

Quarter-finals as the minimum target

The Swiss, who flew to North America on December 13 and are putting the finishing touches to their training in Rochester, will complete the preliminary round in St. Paul at the Minnesota Wild's home stadium. On Saturday local time, they were there as a surprise when the Wild hosted the Edmonton Oilers with star players Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl. At the U20 World Championship, the opponents in the group stage are the defending champions USA, Sweden, Germany and Slovakia. The top four qualify for the quarter-finals, which is the minimum target for the Swiss.

The Swiss group matches December 28, 00:00: USA - Switzerland

December 28, 8 p.m.: Sweden - Switzerland

December 30, 8 p.m.: Switzerland - Germany

December 31, 7 p.m.: Switzerland - Slovakia Show more

On paper, Germany is the weakest opponent, but for Cadieux every game is important. "Our attitude must be to want to beat every team. Is it feasible? It will be difficult. But anything is possible. A year ago, Latvia won against Canada on penalties. We need to have even more confidence and believe that we have a chance against any team. We have to think like winners. To be a winner, you have to learn to win, and you do that by learning to do the day-to-day work."

Videos from the department