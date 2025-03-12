  1. Residential Customers
  2. Business Customers
  3. About Swisscom
  4. blue News
  1. My Swisscom
  3. myCloud
  4. TV
  5. Phone book
EN
Weather
  1. blue News
  1. Entertainment
  1. Sport
Swisscom Services
  1. Phone Book
  3. Web TV
  4. My Swisscom
Swisscom Apps
  1. Swisscom blue News & E-Mail
  2. Swisscom blue TV
  3. Swisscom blue Cinema
  4. Swisscom myCloud
Language
  1. English
  2. Deutsch
  3. Français
  4. Italiano

He left his mark on boxing in Switzerland Coaching legend Charly Bühler dies at the age of 93

SDA

12.3.2025 - 12:37

Charly Bühler (left) and Fritz Chervet in Bangkok in 1973 preparing for the world championship fight against Chartchai Chionoi
Charly Bühler (left) and Fritz Chervet in Bangkok in 1973 preparing for the world championship fight against Chartchai Chionoi
Keystone

Charly Bühler, an iconic trainer from Bern, has died at his home in Tours, France, at the age of 93. Swiss boxing has lost one of its most influential figures.

Keystone-SDA

12.03.2025, 12:37

12.03.2025, 12:45

Charly Bühler left his mark on boxing in Switzerland for half a century. From 1955 to 2001, he was head of the Athletic Boxing Club Bern (ABCB). During this time, if you wanted to be successful in boxing in Switzerland, you had to train with Charly Bühler.

Bühler dedicated his entire life to boxing. He was not only the most successful (Swiss) trainer, but also celebrated success as an active fighter and later as a manager. Born on leap day 1932 in Geneva and raised in Yverdon, he discovered his love of boxing at an early age. In 1949, he became Swiss junior featherweight champion. But by the early 1950s, he was already concentrating on the coaching profession. In 1955, he took over David Avrutschenko's legendary boxing school in Bern. Success was not long in coming.

Bühler set new standards with his ABCB and dominated the scene with his boxers as amateur team champion for many years. However, he became internationally renowned as a manager and trainer in professional boxing. The most successful professional boxers in Switzerland went through Charly Bühler's school. Under his direction, Paul and Fritz Chervet, Max Hebeisen and Enrico Scacchia fought 13 times for the European Championship title and Fritz Chervet even won the World Championship title.

More from the department

Ski jumping. Norway also suspends the assistant coach

Ski jumpingNorway also suspends the assistant coach

NBA. When Kyshawn George started pushing

NBAWhen Kyshawn George started pushing

NHL. New Jersey Devils gain some breathing space on the line

NHLNew Jersey Devils gain some breathing space on the line