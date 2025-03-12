Charly Bühler (left) and Fritz Chervet in Bangkok in 1973 preparing for the world championship fight against Chartchai Chionoi Keystone

Charly Bühler, an iconic trainer from Bern, has died at his home in Tours, France, at the age of 93. Swiss boxing has lost one of its most influential figures.

Charly Bühler left his mark on boxing in Switzerland for half a century. From 1955 to 2001, he was head of the Athletic Boxing Club Bern (ABCB). During this time, if you wanted to be successful in boxing in Switzerland, you had to train with Charly Bühler.

Bühler dedicated his entire life to boxing. He was not only the most successful (Swiss) trainer, but also celebrated success as an active fighter and later as a manager. Born on leap day 1932 in Geneva and raised in Yverdon, he discovered his love of boxing at an early age. In 1949, he became Swiss junior featherweight champion. But by the early 1950s, he was already concentrating on the coaching profession. In 1955, he took over David Avrutschenko's legendary boxing school in Bern. Success was not long in coming.

Bühler set new standards with his ABCB and dominated the scene with his boxers as amateur team champion for many years. However, he became internationally renowned as a manager and trainer in professional boxing. The most successful professional boxers in Switzerland went through Charly Bühler's school. Under his direction, Paul and Fritz Chervet, Max Hebeisen and Enrico Scacchia fought 13 times for the European Championship title and Fritz Chervet even won the World Championship title.