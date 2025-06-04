Full concentration on the way to the semi-finals: Coco Gauff plays the backhand two-handed. Picture: Keystone

No. 2 seed Coco Gauff is through to the semi-finals of the French Open. The American ultimately defeated her compatriot Madison Keys in three sets.

Keystone-SDA SDA

In the first set, when there were no fewer than six breaks until the score was 4:4, Coco Gauff was unable to pull away decisively and lost the tie-break 6:8. The 21-year-old won the next two sets 6:4, 6:1 and will now face Russia's Mirra Andreyeva or France's surprise player Löis Boisson. The 2023 US Open winner is through to the last four of the French Open for the third time and can continue to dream of a second Grand Slam title.

Keys, who won the Australian Open at the start of the year, was ultimately unable to benefit from her opponent's inconsistent play with ten double faults. She had no chance in set 3.