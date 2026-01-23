Raphaël Collignon (ATP No. 42) defeated Juan Manuel Cerundolo (ATP No. 45) 1-6, 7-6 (7-5), 7-5 in Gstaad and became the first finalist at this year's Swiss Open.

It was a hard-fought victory for the 24-year-old, who found himself with his back against the wall several times during the match. After losing the first set 1-6, Collignon saved a match point against Cerundolo in the second set when the score was 3-5 and he was serving. He then forced the Argentine into a tiebreak and ultimately into a deciding set.

In that match, Collignon appeared to be defeated once again. But trailing 2-5, he fought his way back and, thanks to winning five games in a row, secured a spot in the final of an ATP tournament for the first time in his career.

There, he will face the winner of the second semifinal, in which Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece (ATP 85) and Alexander Shevchenko of Kazakhstan (ATP 100) will face off.