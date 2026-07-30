Six years after the inaugural event during the first year of the COVID-19 pandemic, Ticino is once again hosting the European Mountain Bike Championships. Filippo Colombo will have a home-course advantage at Monte Ceneri—if he’s able to compete at all.

The European Mountain Bike Championships don’t enjoy a particularly high level of prestige. With Thomas Pidcock (2022, 2025), Nino Schurter (2020), Mathieu van der Poel (2019), and Julien Absalon (2006 and 2013–2016), as well as Jenny Rissveds (2025), Puck Pieterse (2023, 2024), Loana Lecomte (2022), Pauline Ferrand-Prévot (2020, 2021), and Jolanda Neff (2015, 2016, 2018, 2019), the list of winners from recent years certainly features some prominent names.

And for Swiss athletes who aren't among the top contenders—such as Lars Forster (2018, 2021) and Florian Vogel (2017)—it's a good opportunity to pull off some positive surprises.

350 athletes from 33 countries

Including junior categories, 350 athletes from 33 countries are registered for the championships, which run from July 30 to August 2. The highlight will be the Olympic-distance cross-country races on Sunday. The action really gets underway early Thursday evening with the short track finals. The mixed team competition follows on Friday.

In 2020, at the age of 34, Nino Schurter won his first European Championship title at the foot of Monte Tamaro. Mathias Flückiger took bronze, and in the women’s race, Sina Frei was the top Swiss finisher in fifth place.

Colombo Eager for Revenge

Filippo Colombo from Ticino had to settle for 27th place in 2020 due to a flat tire. Six years later, the local hero—who grew up in Bironico, not far from the European Championship course—is among the favorites to win—if he’s even able to start. Immediately following the European Championships, Colombo—after consulting with the medical team—initially gave the go-ahead only for Thursday’s short track race. Although he feels better, Colombo said on Instagram, he’s not quite back in top form yet.

Dario Lillo and Fabio Püntener, who are among the top contenders in the World Cup, are also expected to perform well in front of the Swiss crowd, while former champion Mathias Flückiger, Luca Schätti, Marcel Guerrini, and Vital Albin could pull off an upset.

In the women's competition, Alessandra Keller, Sina Frei, and Nicole Koller will challenge Sweden's Rissveds as she seeks to defend her title.