Eve Muirhead, the 2022 Olympic curling champion, is returning to the sport. Her goal is to compete in the mixed event at the 2030 Olympic Games.

2022 World Champions in Geneva: Now Eve Muirhead and Bobby Lammie are set to give it another shot together

In Beijing, Eve Muirhead, skip of the British team, had won the Olympic final and then retired. This past February, the 36-year-old Scot served as head of the British Olympic delegation at the Winter Games in Cortina d'Ampezzo.

Now she’s ready to give it another shot. As reported by the BBC, Muirhead will compete in mixed curling next season. Together with two-time Olympic silver medalist Bobby Lammie, she’s aiming to compete in the Games in France four years from now. The duo were mixed world champions in Geneva in 2022.