Top pairings from the weekend Comeback of wrestling sensation Hiltbrunner - division knows no mercy

Linus Hämmerli

4.7.2025

Fabio Hiltbrunner won the Swiss Wrestling Jubilee Festival in 2024 together with Fabian Staudenmann.
sda

Fabio Hiltbrunner returns to the wrestling arena at the Emmental Wrestling Festival. The Bernese wrestler last stood in the sawdust in September when he won the Federal Anniversary Wrestling Festival. On Sunday he will be up against a heavyweight.

04.07.2025, 10:14

04.07.2025, 10:34

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • Fabio Hiltbrunner is competing again for the first time since his victory at the Federal Jubilee Wrestling Festival last September.
  • Hiltbrunner returns to the Emmentalischen in Langnau and will be up against Adrian Walther in the first round.
  • Fabian Staudenmann announced on Monday that he would not be taking part.
Show more

Fabio Hiltbrunner last stood in the sawdust at the end of September 2024. Back then, he was shouldered by his teammates together with Fabian Staudenmann. The 19-year-old's victory at the Federal Jubilee Wrestling Festival in Appenzell was a surprise.

Since then, things have been quiet around Hiltbrunner, especially as he was unable to swing. A shoulder injury slowed the young Bernese down at the beginning of the year. He deliberately postponed the start of the season in order to be ready for the Swiss Wrestling Festival in Mollis.

Next Sunday, Hiltbrunner will be back in the sawdust and will be anything but spared at his first festival of the season. In the first round of the Emmentalischen in Langnau, he will be up against heavyweight Adrian Walther. The two have faced each other twice so far, with Hiltbrunner losing out twice and having to have the sawdust wiped off his back.

The big absentee is Fabian Staudenmann. After his victory in the Oberland, the top wrestler decided not to take part and recharge his batteries.

Swinging. Staudenmann cancels for the Emmentalische

Top pairings from the Emmental Wrestling Festival

  • Adrian Walther - Fabio Hiltbrunner
  • Michael Moser - Christian Biäsch
  • Matthias Aeschbacher - Dominik Roth
  • Christian Gerber - Ruedi Roschi
  • Bernhard Kämpf - Sandro Galli
  • Thomas Sempach - Nicolas Zimmermann
  • Severin Schwander - Lars Zaugg
  • Patrick Schenk - Reto Thöni
Show more

