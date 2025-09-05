Nina Brunner and Tanja Hüberli won Olympic bronze in 2024. Keystone

After taking time out for family reasons, beach volleyball player Nina Brunner is returning to the international stage - alongside her long-time partner Tanja Hüberli. This means that the successful Swiss team of Hüberli/Brunner will be back on the court together from 2026.

Jan Arnet

After her maternity break, Nina Brunner is returning to the international beach volleyball stage. From 2026, she will be back on the sand side by side with her long-time partner Tanja Hüberli. The pair, who won bronze at the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, want to continue their success story - with the clear goal of preparing for the 2028 Games in Los Angeles.

"My passion for beach volleyball is unbroken. It was clear to me early on that I wanted to return to the tour. That's why my first call was to Tanja, as we've experienced, achieved and built up an incredible amount together in our nine years together. I am very happy to continue on this path together," says Nina Brunner in a press release from Swiss Volley.

Hüberli/Brunner were successful together for many years until 2024. KEYSTONE

Tanja Hüberli is also looking forward to working together again, although the decision was a difficult one for her: "Leona (Kernen) has grown very close to my heart. We developed quickly as a team and achieved a lot in a short space of time. But the thought of giving everything with Nina for another three years, competing together and being on the field together in Los Angeles in 2028 is very motivating for me."

The Hüberli/Kernen duo will remain together until the end of the current season. Despite Hüberli's ankle injury, the pair are still pursuing their big goal: to take part in the World Championships in Australia in November 2025. It is not yet clear who Leona Kernen will be competing with from 2026.

Videos from the department