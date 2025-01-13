The Washington Commanders spring their first surprise of the playoffs with a win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Picture: Keystone

The Washington Commanders cause the first surprise in the NFL playoffs. They beat the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 23:20 on the road.

Keystone-SDA SDA

The Commanders reached the second round of the playoffs in dramatic fashion. The decision in their favor came down to a field goal with time running out. The football hit the post and only then hit the goal. The team from the capital thus ensured the first victory of a lower seeded team in the decisive phase of this season. They will face the Detroit Lions next week.

Following the Commanders' victory, it is also clear that the Philadelphia Eagles will play either the Minnesota Vikings or the Los Angeles Rams for a place in the Conference Championship Game. The game, which was moved to Phoenix due to the fires in Los Angeles, will conclude the wildcard round of the playoffs on Tuesday night.

The Eagles won their home game against the Green Bay Packers 22-10 with Eagles quarterback Jaylen Hurts, who had been absent due to a concussion, leading all game. Hurts finished the game with two touchdown passes.