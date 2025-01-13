  1. Residential Customers
  2. Business Customers
  3. About Swisscom
  4. blue News
  1. My Swisscom
  3. myCloud
  4. TV
  5. Phone book
EN
Weather
  1. blue News
  1. Entertainment
  1. Sport
Swisscom Services
  1. Phone Book
  3. Web TV
  4. My Swisscom
Swisscom Apps
  1. Swisscom blue News & E-Mail
  2. Swisscom blue TV
  3. Swisscom blue Cinema
  4. Swisscom myCloud
Language
  1. English
  2. Deutsch
  3. Français
  4. Italiano

NFL playoffs Commanders defeat the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and pull off first surprise

SDA

13.1.2025 - 06:04

The Washington Commanders spring their first surprise of the playoffs with a win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
The Washington Commanders spring their first surprise of the playoffs with a win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Picture: Keystone

The Washington Commanders cause the first surprise in the NFL playoffs. They beat the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 23:20 on the road.

Keystone-SDA

13.01.2025, 06:04

13.01.2025, 07:28

The Commanders reached the second round of the playoffs in dramatic fashion. The decision in their favor came down to a field goal with time running out. The football hit the post and only then hit the goal. The team from the capital thus ensured the first victory of a lower seeded team in the decisive phase of this season. They will face the Detroit Lions next week.

Following the Commanders' victory, it is also clear that the Philadelphia Eagles will play either the Minnesota Vikings or the Los Angeles Rams for a place in the Conference Championship Game. The game, which was moved to Phoenix due to the fires in Los Angeles, will conclude the wildcard round of the playoffs on Tuesday night.

The Eagles won their home game against the Green Bay Packers 22-10 with Eagles quarterback Jaylen Hurts, who had been absent due to a concussion, leading all game. Hurts finished the game with two touchdown passes.

More from the department

Australian Open in the ticker. Bencic wins her first Grand Slam as a mother ++ Stricker fails against Duckworth

Australian Open in the tickerBencic wins her first Grand Slam as a mother ++ Stricker fails against Duckworth

NBA. Highest defeat of the season for the Wizards

NBAHighest defeat of the season for the Wizards

Riding. Fuchs scores much-needed points for World Cup final participation

RidingFuchs scores much-needed points for World Cup final participation